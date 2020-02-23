Colorado 50, No. 11 Arizona 38

ARIZONA (22-5)

McBryde 3-10 0-0 6, Reese 1-11 3-4 5, Thomas 2-9 2-2 7, Alonso 0-0 0-0 0, Carter 4-10 2-2 12, Smith 1-2 0-0 2, Mote 0-2 0-0 0, Pueyo 2-9 0-0 6, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 13-53 7-8 38

COLORADO (16-11)

Tuitele 3-6 0-0 6, Caylao-Do 1-6 2-4 4, Clarke 3-7 0-2 6, Hollingshed 3-7 1-2 8, Sherrod 2-10 8-13 12, Jank 0-0 0-0 0, Whittaker 2-5 0-0 4, Volcy 0-0 0-0 0, Finau 0-1 0-0 0, Knight 4-5 2-4 10, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 18-47 13-25 50

Arizona 8 11 12 7 — 38 Colorado 11 8 10 21 — 50

3-Point Goals_Arizona 5-20 (McBryde 0-4, Reese 0-2, Thomas 1-4, Carter 2-5, Pueyo 2-5), Colorado 1-14 (Tuitele 0-1, Caylao-Do 0-1, Clarke 0-3, Hollingshed 1-4, Sherrod 0-3, Whittaker 0-1, Finau 0-1). Assists_Arizona 7 (Thomas 3), Colorado 10 (Sherrod 4). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Arizona 27 ( 2-5), Colorado 48 (Knight 3-8). Total Fouls_Arizona 20, Colorado 13. Technical Fouls_None. A_3,085.

