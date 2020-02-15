Listen Live Sports

Colorado 64, California 57

February 15, 2020 12:28 am
 
CALIFORNIA (9-15)

Styles 3-8 2-2 8, West 5-6 1-3 11, Anastasieska 2-6 0-0 5, Brown 4-18 5-5 13, McIntosh 0-2 3-4 3, Lutje Schipholt 2-4 3-3 7, Yue 0-1 1-2 1, Crocker 1-5 0-0 2, Green 0-4 7-8 7, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 17-54 22-27 57

COLORADO (15-9)

Tuitele 3-4 3-4 9, Caylao-Do 2-3 2-2 6, Clarke 4-18 3-3 11, Hollingshed 4-8 2-2 10, Sherrod 2-6 5-6 9, Jank 1-2 0-0 2, Whittaker 0-0 1-2 1, Volcy 0-0 0-0 0, Finau 1-1 2-2 4, Knight 5-9 2-3 12, Kulinska 0-0 0-0 0, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 22-51 20-24 64

California 6 17 12 22 57
Colorado 14 13 15 22 64

3-Point Goals_California 1-14 (Styles 0-2, Anastasieska 1-2, Brown 0-5, Crocker 0-1, Green 0-4), Colorado 0-10 (Tuitele 0-1, Clarke 0-7, Hollingshed 0-1, Knight 0-1). Assists_California 10 (McIntosh 3), Colorado 13 (Sherrod 8). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_California 29 ( 2-5), Colorado 38 (Caylao-Do 3-6). Total Fouls_California 25, Colorado 25. Technical Fouls_California Green 1, Colorado Hollingshed 1. A_1,602.

