Colorado St. 80, Fresno St. 70

February 4, 2020 11:15 pm
 
COLORADO ST. (17-8)

Thistlewood 3-10 3-3 12, Carvacho 7-12 3-4 17, Moore 4-9 0-0 12, Stevens 4-10 5-6 13, Roddy 3-9 4-6 11, Martin 3-6 0-0 8, Edwards 0-3 1-2 1, Thomas 0-1 0-0 0, Tonje 2-3 0-0 6. Totals 26-63 16-21 80.

FRESNO ST. (8-15)

Grimes 4-9 2-4 10, Robinson 3-6 0-0 6, Blackwell 3-8 0-0 8, J.Hyder 0-1 0-0 0, Williams 4-10 2-5 13, Hart 12-21 3-7 29, Holland 1-2 1-2 4, Agau 0-1 0-0 0, Lawrence 0-3 0-0 0, Campbell 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 27-61 8-18 70.

Halftime_Colorado St. 42-30. 3-Point Goals_Colorado St. 12-28 (Moore 4-8, Thistlewood 3-9, Tonje 2-2, Martin 2-4, Roddy 1-3, Stevens 0-2), Fresno St. 8-27 (Williams 3-9, Blackwell 2-5, Hart 2-7, Holland 1-2, Lawrence 0-1, Robinson 0-1, Grimes 0-2). Fouled Out_Carvacho. Rebounds_Colorado St. 37 (Carvacho 16), Fresno St. 33 (Grimes 11). Assists_Colorado St. 15 (Stevens 8), Fresno St. 9 (Blackwell, Hart 3). Total Fouls_Colorado St. 16, Fresno St. 18. A_5,842 (15,544).

