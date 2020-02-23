Listen Live Sports

Colorado women close with 15-0 run, top No. 11 Arizona 50-38

February 23, 2020 4:16 pm
 
BOULDER, Colo. (AP) — Jaylyn Sherrod scored seven of her 12 points in a game-ending 15-0 run and Colorado pulled away from No. 11 Arizona for a 50-38 win on Sunday.

Aubrey Knight added 10 points for the Buffaloes (16-11, 5-11 Pac-12 Conference), who were playing the third of four straight ranked opponents and got their first win against a Top 25 team since November of 2017. Mya Hollingshed had a career-high 13 rebounds and eight points.

Quinessa Caylao-Do’s layup with 6:11 to play started the run and Sherrod followed with a layup to put Colorado up 39-28. Sherrod added five free throws.

Arizona, playing its second straight game without the Pac-12’s leading scorer Aari McDonald (20.5 ppg), who has a lower leg injury, missed its last 10 shots.

The Wildcats (22-5, 11-5), who had a four-game winning streak snapped, shot a season low 24.5% and were outrebounded 48-27. Armari Carter was the only player in double figures with 12 points.

More AP women’s basketball: https://apnews.com/Womenscollegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

The Associated Press

