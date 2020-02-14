Listen Live Sports

Contestant in $10K shooting contest to now get full prize

February 14, 2020 6:05 pm
 
CEDAR FALLS, Iowa (AP) — The sponsor of a halftime basketball shooting promotion at Northern Iowa games has reversed course in the face of growing criticism and will now pay out the full $10,000 to a contestant who competed earlier this week.

A public outcry had been swelling since the Wednesday night contest, when Northern Iowa student Dalton Hinsch made a layup, a free throw and two long shots as part of the timed contest. Hinsch made the last shot from half-court just as an announcer counted down the last seconds, sending the crowd into a frenzy.

Officials later declared Hinsch hadn’t gotten the last shot off in 24 seconds, as required by contest rules. By Thursday, UNI announced via Twitter that the sponsor would give Hinsch a consolation prize of $2,000, a free trip to the Arch Madness basketball tournament and apparel, drawing increasing criticism online.

On Friday, the university’s athletic department announced Hinsch would receive the full $10,000 prize, along with the package — including tickets and a hotel room — to watch the Panthers play next month at the Missouri Valley Conference tournament in St. Louis, the Des Moines Register reported.

