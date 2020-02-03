Listen Live Sports

Coppin St. 64, Howard 56

February 3, 2020 10:04 pm
 
COPPIN ST. (7-17)

Medley-Bacon 7-9 1-3 15, Clayton 1-7 6-12 8, I.Williams 1-6 3-6 6, An.Robinson 4-9 1-4 12, Thomas 6-12 3-4 16, James 3-3 0-0 7, Ring 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 22-47 14-29 64.

HOWARD (2-22)

Cousins 2-4 0-0 4, Bristol 4-9 1-2 10, Garvey 4-11 0-0 12, K.Robinson 0-7 0-0 0, C.Williams 9-25 4-6 23, Toure 3-4 1-2 7, P.Jones 0-1 0-0 0, Barber 0-0 0-0 0, G.Jones 0-1 0-0 0, Lee 0-0 0-0 0, Richardson 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 22-62 6-10 56.

Halftime_Coppin St. 37-22. 3-Point Goals_Coppin St. 6-18 (An.Robinson 3-7, James 1-1, Thomas 1-2, I.Williams 1-4, Ring 0-1, Clayton 0-3), Howard 6-25 (Garvey 4-9, Bristol 1-3, C.Williams 1-10, G.Jones 0-1, K.Robinson 0-2). Rebounds_Coppin St. 35 (Medley-Bacon 12), Howard 29 (Cousins 11). Assists_Coppin St. 12 (I.Williams 5), Howard 14 (K.Robinson 7). Total Fouls_Coppin St. 14, Howard 19. A_1,121 (2,700).

