Coppin St. 68, Md.-Eastern Shore 67, OT

MD.-EASTERN SHORE (3-21)

Gyamfi 0-2 1-2 1, McIntosh 0-1 0-0 0, Frost 3-12 1-2 9, Phillip 4-13 1-2 10, Urrutia 1-2 0-0 3, Cheeseman 7-11 1-4 17, Anderson 0-3 0-0 0, Adams 1-5 0-0 2, Bartley 4-8 0-0 12, Voyles 4-7 0-0 8, Prevost 2-3 1-1 5. Totals 26-67 5-11 67.

COPPIN ST. (8-18)

Medley-Bacon 6-9 5-7 17, Clayton 6-12 6-6 20, Williams 0-5 2-2 2, An.Robinson 3-6 0-0 9, Thomas 5-18 2-2 12, Ring 1-4 0-0 2, James 2-4 0-0 6. Totals 23-58 15-17 68.

Halftime_Md.-Eastern Shore 32-27. 3-Point Goals_Md.-Eastern Shore 10-30 (Bartley 4-6, Cheeseman 2-2, Frost 2-7, Urrutia 1-1, Phillip 1-7, Voyles 0-1, Anderson 0-2, Adams 0-4), Coppin St. 7-26 (An.Robinson 3-5, James 2-3, Clayton 2-6, Ring 0-2, Williams 0-4, Thomas 0-6). Rebounds_Md.-Eastern Shore 26 (Cheeseman 5), Coppin St. 46 (Medley-Bacon 17). Assists_Md.-Eastern Shore 17 (Urrutia, Anderson, Adams 4), Coppin St. 12 (Clayton 7). Total Fouls_Md.-Eastern Shore 18, Coppin St. 14. A_717 (4,100).

