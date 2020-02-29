Coppin St. 72, Morgan St. 65

COPPIN ST. (10-20)

Medley-Bacon 2-9 4-7 8, Clayton 3-10 5-6 13, Williams 0-1 1-2 1, An.Robinson 2-5 1-2 5, Thomas 11-16 6-8 28, McKnight 3-14 3-4 11, Aa.Robinson 2-4 0-0 6. Totals 23-59 20-29 72.

MORGAN ST. (15-15)

Brown 1-4 0-0 2, Grantsaan 1-4 3-3 5, Davis 5-13 4-6 14, Devonish 3-10 1-2 7, Miller 7-12 0-1 14, Syfax 3-10 5-6 11, Baxter 1-3 0-0 2, Burke 2-3 2-2 7, Campbell 1-2 0-0 2, Rawls 0-0 0-0 0, Okafor 0-0 1-2 1. Totals 24-61 16-22 65.

Halftime_Morgan St. 32-25. 3-Point Goals_Coppin St. 6-21 (Aa.Robinson 2-4, Clayton 2-5, McKnight 2-8, Williams 0-1, An.Robinson 0-3), Morgan St. 1-14 (Burke 1-2, Campbell 0-1, Miller 0-1, Grantsaan 0-2, Syfax 0-2, Davis 0-3, Devonish 0-3). Rebounds_Coppin St. 27 (Medley-Bacon, Thomas 8), Morgan St. 46 (Miller 18). Assists_Coppin St. 8 (Clayton 3), Morgan St. 12 (Davis 4). Total Fouls_Coppin St. 15, Morgan St. 21. A_3,212 (4,250).

