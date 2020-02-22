Listen Live Sports

Coppin St. closes with 12-0 spurt to dump Delaware St.

February 22, 2020 6:59 pm
 
BALTIMORE (AP) — Kamar McKnight scored 23 points and Brendan Medley-Bacon had a double-double and Coppin State used a late run for a 98-86 win over Delaware State on Saturday.

John Crosby’s layup with 2:26 left brought Delaware State into a tie at 86 and they never scored again. Koby Thomas’ three-point play with 2:09 left started a 12-0 run to close it out.

Thomas finished with 19 points, Medley-Bacon scored 16 with 13 rebounds, five blocks and four assists, DeJuan Clayton scored 16 and Andrew Robinson 10 for the Eagles (8-20, 4-9 Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference). Coppin State finished 30-of-57 shooting (52.6%) including a 13-of-26 effort from past the arc.

Crosby led Delaware State (3-22, 2-9) with 27 points, Fahim Jenneto scored 16, Omari Peek-Green scored 12 with 11 rebounds and Johquin Riley scored 11.

More AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

