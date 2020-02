Cornell 63, Brown 45

By The Associated Press

BROWN (13-10)

Choh 4-13 4-7 13, Gainey 4-8 3-3 11, Anderson 3-13 0-0 7, Cowan 1-6 0-0 3, Hunsaker 2-11 4-7 9, Mitchell 1-1 0-0 2, Friday 0-3 0-0 0, DeWolf 0-2 0-0 0, Howard 0-0 0-0 0, Franks 0-0 0-0 0, Kogelnik 0-0 0-0 0, Shaper 0-0 0-0 0, Watts 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 15-58 11-17 45.

CORNELL (6-17)

Dickson 5-8 0-2 10, Voss 0-1 0-0 0, Warren 0-1 4-4 4, Knapp 6-13 3-4 17, McBride 6-7 2-2 17, Filien 0-2 6-6 6, Dolan 3-5 0-0 7, Noll 1-4 0-0 2, Gear 0-0 0-0 0, Harshany 0-0 0-0 0, McCarty 0-0 0-0 0, Samberg 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 21-41 15-18 63.

Halftime_Cornell 34-25. 3-Point Goals_Brown 4-23 (Choh 1-1, Anderson 1-6, Cowan 1-6, Hunsaker 1-7, Watts 0-1, Friday 0-2), Cornell 6-9 (McBride 3-4, Knapp 2-2, Dolan 1-1, Dickson 0-1, Noll 0-1). Rebounds_Brown 31 (Choh 9), Cornell 33 (Filien 9). Assists_Brown 6 (Choh 4), Cornell 11 (Knapp 3). Total Fouls_Brown 16, Cornell 20. A_628 (4,473).

