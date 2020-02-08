Cornell 73, Princeton 62

PRINCETON (9-9)

Evbuomwan 0-3 0-0 0, Aririguzoh 3-3 4-8 10, Llewellyn 5-15 3-5 13, Schwieger 2-4 2-2 8, Wright 4-12 0-0 10, Friberg 2-8 0-0 6, Desrosiers 2-2 0-0 5, Morales 3-3 2-2 8, Barnes 0-0 0-0 0, Bagin 0-0 0-0 0, Johns 1-1 0-0 2, Kellman 0-0 0-0 0, Kiszka 0-0 0-0 0, O’Connell 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 22-51 11-17 62.

CORNELL (5-13)

Boeheim 9-15 4-5 24, Voss 2-3 0-0 6, Warren 7-10 2-2 18, Knapp 1-5 0-0 2, McBride 4-13 5-6 14, Noll 3-5 1-2 7, Dolan 0-1 1-2 1, Dickson 0-0 1-2 1, Filien 0-0 0-0 0, McCarty 0-1 0-0 0, Gear 0-0 0-0 0, Samberg 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 26-53 14-19 73.

Halftime_Cornell 35-22. 3-Point Goals_Princeton 7-23 (Schwieger 2-4, Friberg 2-6, Wright 2-8, Desrosiers 1-1, Llewellyn 0-4), Cornell 7-18 (Voss 2-2, Warren 2-3, Boeheim 2-6, McBride 1-4, Knapp 0-1, McCarty 0-1, Noll 0-1). Fouled Out_Warren. Rebounds_Princeton 28 (Aririguzoh, Wright 6), Cornell 31 (Warren 10). Assists_Princeton 9 (Schwieger, Morales 2), Cornell 16 (McBride 5). Total Fouls_Princeton 18, Cornell 20. A_2,644 (4,473).

