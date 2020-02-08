Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

Cornell 73, Princeton 62

February 8, 2020 4:49 pm
 
< a min read
      

PRINCETON (9-9)

Evbuomwan 0-3 0-0 0, Aririguzoh 3-3 4-8 10, Llewellyn 5-15 3-5 13, Schwieger 2-4 2-2 8, Wright 4-12 0-0 10, Friberg 2-8 0-0 6, Desrosiers 2-2 0-0 5, Morales 3-3 2-2 8, Barnes 0-0 0-0 0, Bagin 0-0 0-0 0, Johns 1-1 0-0 2, Kellman 0-0 0-0 0, Kiszka 0-0 0-0 0, O’Connell 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 22-51 11-17 62.

CORNELL (5-13)

Boeheim 9-15 4-5 24, Voss 2-3 0-0 6, Warren 7-10 2-2 18, Knapp 1-5 0-0 2, McBride 4-13 5-6 14, Noll 3-5 1-2 7, Dolan 0-1 1-2 1, Dickson 0-0 1-2 1, Filien 0-0 0-0 0, McCarty 0-1 0-0 0, Gear 0-0 0-0 0, Samberg 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 26-53 14-19 73.

Halftime_Cornell 35-22. 3-Point Goals_Princeton 7-23 (Schwieger 2-4, Friberg 2-6, Wright 2-8, Desrosiers 1-1, Llewellyn 0-4), Cornell 7-18 (Voss 2-2, Warren 2-3, Boeheim 2-6, McBride 1-4, Knapp 0-1, McCarty 0-1, Noll 0-1). Fouled Out_Warren. Rebounds_Princeton 28 (Aririguzoh, Wright 6), Cornell 31 (Warren 10). Assists_Princeton 9 (Schwieger, Morales 2), Cornell 16 (McBride 5). Total Fouls_Princeton 18, Cornell 20. A_2,644 (4,473).

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

2|7 Certified Government Meeting...
2|10 National Health Policy Conference 2020
2|10 Federal Contractors - Post Holiday And...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

USS Little Rock (LCS 9) departs for her maiden deployment

Today in History

1984: Navy captain first human to do untethered space walk