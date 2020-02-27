Listen Live Sports

Cornell looks for home win vs Dartmouth

February 27, 2020
 
Dartmouth (10-15, 3-7) vs. Cornell (6-17, 3-7)

Newman Arena at Bartels Hall, Ithaca, New York; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Cornell looks for its fourth straight win over Dartmouth at Newman Arena at Bartels Hall. The last victory for the Big Green at Cornell was a 78-66 win on Feb. 19, 2016.

SENIOR STUDS: Dartmouth’s Chris Knight, James Foye and Ian Sistare have collectively accounted for 47 percent of the team’s scoring this season, including 66 percent of all Big Green points over the last five games.MIGHTY MCBRIDE: Terrance McBride has connected on 28.9 percent of the 76 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 5 for 12 over the last three games. He’s also converted 78.3 percent of his foul shots this season.

SLIPPING AT 72: Cornell is 0-13 this year when it allows 72 points or more and 6-4 when holding opponents to fewer than 72.

COLD SPELL: Dartmouth has lost its last seven road games, scoring 58 points, while allowing 68.1 per game.

STINGY DEFENSE: Dartmouth has held opposing teams to 64.1 points per game, the lowest figure among all Ivy League teams.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

