Country Club de Bogota Championship Scores

|Sunday
|At Country Club de Bogota
|Bogota, Colombia
|Purse: $700,000
|l-Lagos Course: 7,237 yards, par-71
|p-Pacos Course: 6,206 yards, par-70
|Final
|Rounds 3 and 4 played on the Lagos Course
|Mito Pereira, $126,000
|65p-66l-68-64—263
|Ben Kohles, $63,000
|66p-67l-67-65—265
|John Chin, $42,000
|64p-66l-68-68—266
|Patrick Fishburn, $29,050
|69l-65p-69-64—267
|Camilo Villegas, $29,050
|64l-65p-69-69—267
|Brett Drewitt, $22,400
|64p-69l-67-68—268
|Kevin Lucas, $22,400
|65p-68l-68-67—268
|John VanDerLaan, $22,400
|66l-63p-66-73—268
|Trevor Cone, $17,885
|68l-64p-71-66—269
|Andrew Novak, $17,885
|71l-64p-70-64—269
|Will Zalatoris, $17,885
|67p-69l-63-70—269
|Jamie Arnold, $13,913
|68l-68p-68-66—270
|Roberto Díaz, $13,913
|64p-69l-68-69—270
|Augusto Núñez, $13,913
|71l-65p-67-67—270
|Davis Riley, $13,913
|69l-64p-69-68—270
|Grant Hirschman, $10,500
|68p-67l-67-69—271
|Jack Maguire, $10,500
|68l-65p-71-67—271
|Greyson Sigg, $10,500
|70p-66l-68-67—271
|Braden Thornberry, $10,500
|70l-64p-70-67—271
|Ethan Tracy, $10,500
|67l-63p-70-71—271
|Brent Grant, $7,155
|64p-70l-70-68—272
|Whee Kim, $7,155
|73l-64p-69-66—272
|Conrad Shindler, $7,155
|67p-69l-70-66—272
|Brett Stegmaier, $7,155
|67p-69l-69-67—272
|Mickey DeMorat, $7,155
|69l-65p-68-70—272
|Scott Gutschewski, $7,155
|71l-64p-69-68—272
|Paul Barjon, $5,303
|68l-66p-71-68—273
|Lee Hodges, $5,303
|71l-65p-68-69—273
|Taylor Pendrith, $5,303
|66l-66p-71-70—273
|Dylan Wu, $5,303
|63p-69l-68-73—273
|Erik Compton, $4,515
|67l-66p-69-72—274
|Julián Etulain, $4,515
|66p-67l-70-71—274
|Andres Gonzales, $4,515
|69l-66p-69-70—274
|Brandon Harkins, $4,515
|69l-67p-65-73—274
|Chase Wright, $4,515
|67p-67l-71-69—274
|Wade Binfield, $3,955
|69l-66p-72-68—275
|J.T. Griffin, $3,955
|68p-67l-71-69—275
|Andy Pope, $3,955
|69l-66p-69-71—275
|Mark Blakefield, $3,500
|68p-65l-73-70—276
|Cyril Bouniol, $3,500
|67p-69l-66-74—276
|Eric Cole, $3,500
|63p-73l-70-70—276
|Taylor Dickson, $3,500
|71l-65p-70-70—276
|Nicolas Echavarria, $3,500
|69p-68l-69-70—276
|Justin Hueber, $3,500
|65p-70l-68-73—276
|Dawson Armstrong, $3,138
|65p-68l-71-73—277
|Paul Haley II, $3,138
|69l-67p-71-70—277
|Harrison Endycott, $3,138
|67p-70l-72-68—277
|Brad Hopfinger, $3,138
|71p-65l-73-68—277
|Martin Piller, $3,138
|68p-69l-71-69—277
|Ben Silverman, $3,138
|73l-63p-71-70—277
|Erik Barnes, $2,963
|66p-71l-68-73—278
|Scott Langley, $2,963
|70l-64p-71-73—278
|David Kocher, $2,963
|69l-67p-74-68—278
|Steve Lewton, $2,963
|68p-68l-73-69—278
|Jimmy Stanger, $2,963
|69p-68l-69-72—278
|Tom Whitney, $2,963
|70p-67l-73-68—278
|Taylor Montgomery, $2,912
|68l-65p-76-70—279
|Trevor Sluman, $2,891
|68l-69p-67-76—280
|Carl Yuan, $2,891
|67l-70p-74-69—280
|Brad Brunner, $2,849
|67l-70p-74-70—281
|Vince India, $2,849
|72l-63p-74-72—281
|Michael Miller, $2,849
|65p-71l-72-73—281
|Seth Reeves, $2,849
|67p-68l-72-74—281
|John Oda, $2,800
|71l-64p-75-72—282
|Brian Richey, $2,800
|72p-65l-75-70—282
|Kevin Roy, $2,800
|66p-71l-72-73—282
|Stephan Jaeger, $2,751
|74l-62p-72-75—283
|Yuwa Kosaihira, $2,751
|68p-66l-76-73—283
|Rick Lamb, $2,751
|67p-70l-75-71—283
|David Vanegas, $2,751
|67l-70p-72-74—283
|Ryan Siegler, $2,702
|67p-68l-71-78—284
|John Somers, $2,702
|72l-65p-75-72—284
|Zach Zaback, $2,702
|69p-66l-77-72—284
|Joshua Creel, $2,674
|65p-71l-74-77—287
