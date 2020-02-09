Listen Live Sports

Country Club de Bogota Championship Scores

February 9, 2020 3:30 pm
 
Sunday
At Country Club de Bogota
Bogota, Colombia
Purse: $700,000
l-Lagos Course: 7,237 yards, par-71
p-Pacos Course: 6,206 yards, par-70
Final
Rounds 3 and 4 played on the Lagos Course
Mito Pereira, $126,000 65p-66l-68-64—263
Ben Kohles, $63,000 66p-67l-67-65—265
John Chin, $42,000 64p-66l-68-68—266
Patrick Fishburn, $29,050 69l-65p-69-64—267
Camilo Villegas, $29,050 64l-65p-69-69—267
Brett Drewitt, $22,400 64p-69l-67-68—268
Kevin Lucas, $22,400 65p-68l-68-67—268
John VanDerLaan, $22,400 66l-63p-66-73—268
Trevor Cone, $17,885 68l-64p-71-66—269
Andrew Novak, $17,885 71l-64p-70-64—269
Will Zalatoris, $17,885 67p-69l-63-70—269
Jamie Arnold, $13,913 68l-68p-68-66—270
Roberto Díaz, $13,913 64p-69l-68-69—270
Augusto Núñez, $13,913 71l-65p-67-67—270
Davis Riley, $13,913 69l-64p-69-68—270
Grant Hirschman, $10,500 68p-67l-67-69—271
Jack Maguire, $10,500 68l-65p-71-67—271
Greyson Sigg, $10,500 70p-66l-68-67—271
Braden Thornberry, $10,500 70l-64p-70-67—271
Ethan Tracy, $10,500 67l-63p-70-71—271
Brent Grant, $7,155 64p-70l-70-68—272
Whee Kim, $7,155 73l-64p-69-66—272
Conrad Shindler, $7,155 67p-69l-70-66—272
Brett Stegmaier, $7,155 67p-69l-69-67—272
Mickey DeMorat, $7,155 69l-65p-68-70—272
Scott Gutschewski, $7,155 71l-64p-69-68—272
Paul Barjon, $5,303 68l-66p-71-68—273
Lee Hodges, $5,303 71l-65p-68-69—273
Taylor Pendrith, $5,303 66l-66p-71-70—273
Dylan Wu, $5,303 63p-69l-68-73—273
Erik Compton, $4,515 67l-66p-69-72—274
Julián Etulain, $4,515 66p-67l-70-71—274
Andres Gonzales, $4,515 69l-66p-69-70—274
Brandon Harkins, $4,515 69l-67p-65-73—274
Chase Wright, $4,515 67p-67l-71-69—274
Wade Binfield, $3,955 69l-66p-72-68—275
J.T. Griffin, $3,955 68p-67l-71-69—275
Andy Pope, $3,955 69l-66p-69-71—275
Mark Blakefield, $3,500 68p-65l-73-70—276
Cyril Bouniol, $3,500 67p-69l-66-74—276
Eric Cole, $3,500 63p-73l-70-70—276
Taylor Dickson, $3,500 71l-65p-70-70—276
Nicolas Echavarria, $3,500 69p-68l-69-70—276
Justin Hueber, $3,500 65p-70l-68-73—276
Dawson Armstrong, $3,138 65p-68l-71-73—277
Paul Haley II, $3,138 69l-67p-71-70—277
Harrison Endycott, $3,138 67p-70l-72-68—277
Brad Hopfinger, $3,138 71p-65l-73-68—277
Martin Piller, $3,138 68p-69l-71-69—277
Ben Silverman, $3,138 73l-63p-71-70—277
Erik Barnes, $2,963 66p-71l-68-73—278
Scott Langley, $2,963 70l-64p-71-73—278
David Kocher, $2,963 69l-67p-74-68—278
Steve Lewton, $2,963 68p-68l-73-69—278
Jimmy Stanger, $2,963 69p-68l-69-72—278
Tom Whitney, $2,963 70p-67l-73-68—278
Taylor Montgomery, $2,912 68l-65p-76-70—279
Trevor Sluman, $2,891 68l-69p-67-76—280
Carl Yuan, $2,891 67l-70p-74-69—280
Brad Brunner, $2,849 67l-70p-74-70—281
Vince India, $2,849 72l-63p-74-72—281
Michael Miller, $2,849 65p-71l-72-73—281
Seth Reeves, $2,849 67p-68l-72-74—281
John Oda, $2,800 71l-64p-75-72—282
Brian Richey, $2,800 72p-65l-75-70—282
Kevin Roy, $2,800 66p-71l-72-73—282
Stephan Jaeger, $2,751 74l-62p-72-75—283
Yuwa Kosaihira, $2,751 68p-66l-76-73—283
Rick Lamb, $2,751 67p-70l-75-71—283
David Vanegas, $2,751 67l-70p-72-74—283
Ryan Siegler, $2,702 67p-68l-71-78—284
John Somers, $2,702 72l-65p-75-72—284
Zach Zaback, $2,702 69p-66l-77-72—284
Joshua Creel, $2,674 65p-71l-74-77—287

