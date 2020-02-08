Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

Country Club de Bogota Championship Scores

February 8, 2020 4:52 pm
 
2 min read
      
Saturday
At Country Club de Bogota
Bogota, Colombia
l-Lagos Course: 7,237 yards, par-71
p-Pacos Course: 6,206 yards, par-70
Purse: $700,000
Third Round
Third round played on Lagos Course
John VanDerLaan 66l-63p-66—195
Camilo Villegas 64l-65p-69—198
John Chin 64p-66l-68—198
Will Zalatoris 67p-69l-63—199
Mito Pereira 65p-66l-68—199
Brett Drewitt 64p-69l-67—200
Ben Kohles 66p-67l-67—200
Dylan Wu 63p-69l-68—200
Ethan Tracy 67l-63p-70—200
Brandon Harkins 69l-67p-65—201
Kevin Lucas 65p-68l-68—201
Roberto Díaz 64p-69l-68—201
Cyril Bouniol 67p-69l-66—202
Grant Hirschman 68p-67l-67—202
Mickey DeMorat 69l-65p-68—202
Erik Compton 67l-66p-69—202
Davis Riley 69l-64p-69—202
Augusto Núñez 71l-65p-67—203
Justin Hueber 65p-70l-68—203
Patrick Fishburn 69l-65p-69—203
Trevor Cone 68l-64p-71—203
Julián Etulain 66p-67l-70—203
Taylor Pendrith 66l-66p-71—203
Trevor Sluman 68l-69p-67—204
Greyson Sigg 70p-66l-68—204
Jamie Arnold 68l-68p-68—204
Lee Hodges 71l-65p-68—204
Andy Pope 69l-66p-69—204
Scott Gutschewski 71l-64p-69—204
Andres Gonzales 69l-66p-69—204
Braden Thornberry 70l-64p-70—204
Brent Grant 64p-70l-70—204
Jack Maguire 68l-65p-71—204
Dawson Armstrong 65p-68l-71—204
Erik Barnes 66p-71l-68—205
Brett Stegmaier 67p-69l-69—205
Andrew Novak 71l-64p-70—205
Paul Barjon 68l-66p-71—205
Scott Langley 70l-64p-71—205
Chase Wright 67p-67l-71—205
Nicolas Echavarria 69p-68l-69—206
Whee Kim 73l-64p-69—206
Eric Cole 63p-73l-70—206
Jimmy Stanger 69p-68l-69—206
Taylor Dickson 71l-65p-70—206
Conrad Shindler 67p-69l-70—206
J.T. Griffin 68p-67l-71—206
Ryan Siegler 67p-68l-71—206
Mark Blakefield 68p-65l-73—206
Paul Haley II 69l-67p-71—207
Ben Silverman 73l-63p-71—207
Wade Binfield 69l-66p-72—207
Seth Reeves 67p-68l-72—207
Martin Piller 68p-69l-71—208
Michael Miller 65p-71l-72—208
Stephan Jaeger 74l-62p-72—208
David Vanegas 67l-70p-72—209
Harrison Endycott 67p-70l-72—209
Kevin Roy 66p-71l-72—209
Brad Hopfinger 71p-65l-73—209
Steve Lewton 68p-68l-73—209
Vince India 72l-63p-74—209
Taylor Montgomery 68l-65p-76—209
Tom Whitney 70p-67l-73—210
Joshua Creel 65p-71l-74—210
David Kocher 69l-67p-74—210
John Oda 71l-64p-75—210
Yuwa Kosaihira 68p-66l-76—210
Carl Yuan 67l-70p-74—211
Brad Brunner 67l-70p-74—211
John Somers 72l-65p-75—212
Rick Lamb 67p-70l-75—212
Brian Richey 72p-65l-75—212
Zach Zaback 69p-66l-77—212

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

2|7 Certified Government Meeting...
2|10 National Health Policy Conference 2020
2|10 Federal Contractors - Post Holiday And...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

USS Little Rock (LCS 9) departs for her maiden deployment

Today in History

1984: Navy captain first human to do untethered space walk