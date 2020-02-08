Country Club de Bogota Championship Scores

Saturday At Country Club de Bogota Bogota, Colombia l-Lagos Course: 7,237 yards, par-71 p-Pacos Course: 6,206 yards, par-70 Purse: $700,000 Third Round Third round played on Lagos Course John VanDerLaan 66l-63p-66—195 Camilo Villegas 64l-65p-69—198 John Chin 64p-66l-68—198 Will Zalatoris 67p-69l-63—199 Mito Pereira 65p-66l-68—199 Brett Drewitt 64p-69l-67—200 Ben Kohles 66p-67l-67—200 Dylan Wu 63p-69l-68—200 Ethan Tracy 67l-63p-70—200 Brandon Harkins 69l-67p-65—201 Kevin Lucas 65p-68l-68—201 Roberto Díaz 64p-69l-68—201 Cyril Bouniol 67p-69l-66—202 Grant Hirschman 68p-67l-67—202 Mickey DeMorat 69l-65p-68—202 Erik Compton 67l-66p-69—202 Davis Riley 69l-64p-69—202 Augusto Núñez 71l-65p-67—203 Justin Hueber 65p-70l-68—203 Patrick Fishburn 69l-65p-69—203 Trevor Cone 68l-64p-71—203 Julián Etulain 66p-67l-70—203 Taylor Pendrith 66l-66p-71—203 Trevor Sluman 68l-69p-67—204 Greyson Sigg 70p-66l-68—204 Jamie Arnold 68l-68p-68—204 Lee Hodges 71l-65p-68—204 Andy Pope 69l-66p-69—204 Scott Gutschewski 71l-64p-69—204 Andres Gonzales 69l-66p-69—204 Braden Thornberry 70l-64p-70—204 Brent Grant 64p-70l-70—204 Jack Maguire 68l-65p-71—204 Dawson Armstrong 65p-68l-71—204 Erik Barnes 66p-71l-68—205 Brett Stegmaier 67p-69l-69—205 Andrew Novak 71l-64p-70—205 Paul Barjon 68l-66p-71—205 Scott Langley 70l-64p-71—205 Chase Wright 67p-67l-71—205 Nicolas Echavarria 69p-68l-69—206 Whee Kim 73l-64p-69—206 Eric Cole 63p-73l-70—206 Jimmy Stanger 69p-68l-69—206 Taylor Dickson 71l-65p-70—206 Conrad Shindler 67p-69l-70—206 J.T. Griffin 68p-67l-71—206 Ryan Siegler 67p-68l-71—206 Mark Blakefield 68p-65l-73—206 Paul Haley II 69l-67p-71—207 Ben Silverman 73l-63p-71—207 Wade Binfield 69l-66p-72—207 Seth Reeves 67p-68l-72—207 Martin Piller 68p-69l-71—208 Michael Miller 65p-71l-72—208 Stephan Jaeger 74l-62p-72—208 David Vanegas 67l-70p-72—209 Harrison Endycott 67p-70l-72—209 Kevin Roy 66p-71l-72—209 Brad Hopfinger 71p-65l-73—209 Steve Lewton 68p-68l-73—209 Vince India 72l-63p-74—209 Taylor Montgomery 68l-65p-76—209 Tom Whitney 70p-67l-73—210 Joshua Creel 65p-71l-74—210 David Kocher 69l-67p-74—210 John Oda 71l-64p-75—210 Yuwa Kosaihira 68p-66l-76—210 Carl Yuan 67l-70p-74—211 Brad Brunner 67l-70p-74—211 John Somers 72l-65p-75—212 Rick Lamb 67p-70l-75—212 Brian Richey 72p-65l-75—212 Zach Zaback 69p-66l-77—212

