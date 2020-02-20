Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

Court suspends Qatari owner of Spanish club Málaga

February 20, 2020 2:43 pm
 
< a min read
      

MADRID (AP) — A Spanish court on Thursday suspended the Qatari owner of second-divsion club Málaga for six months as it investigates alleged irregularities involving his administration.

The ruling against owner Abdullah Bin Nasser Al-Thani was made less than a month after police entered the headquarters of the club and seized documents related to the court case.

Al-Thani, who took over Málaga in 2010, was sued by the club’s minority owners over the alleged administrative irregularities. The allegations include illegal appropriation.

Al-Thani can appeal Thursday’s court ruling. A court-appointed administrator will run the club during the owner’s absence. The six-month period can be extended, according to the ruling.

Advertisement

The team from southern Spain is 15th in the 22-team second-division standings. It last played in the first division in the 2017-18 season.

        Insight by EY: Experts address how they are transforming their agencies by addressing their mission and vision in this exclusive executive briefing.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Government News Sports News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

2|25 How to Deal With Imposter Syndrome
2|25 Federal Law Enforcement Conference 2020
2|25 Commercial GEOINT Workshop: Opening the...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Fire Control Alignment Test conducted to ensure accuracy

Today in History

1975: Former AG, White House aides sentenced to prison for Watergate cover-up