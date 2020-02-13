Listen Live Sports

Covington, Bohannon lift Youngstown St. past Detroit 76-72

February 13, 2020 10:06 pm
 
DETROIT (AP) — Garrett Covington had 16 points to lead five players in double figures and Youngstown State held off Detroit Mercy 76-72 on Thursday night.

Naz Bohannon added 13 points for the Penguins (15-11, 8-5 Horizon League). Darius Quisenberry, who hit four clutch free throws in the final 34 seconds, was one of three players with 10.

Antoine Davis had 34 points for the Titans (6-20, 4-9), whose losing streak stretched to four games. Marquis Moore added 15 points and 11 rebounds.

Youngstown State was up 72-60 with less than two minutes to go when Moore had a four-point play and Davis followed up with a pair of 3-pointers to make it 72-70 with 41 seconds left. After Quisenberry’s first two foul shots, Moore had a pair before the clinches with sevens seconds to go.

The Penguins have won 15 games for the first time since 2013-14.

Youngstown State defeated Detroit 69-67 on Jan. 11. Youngstown Statefaces Oakland on the road on Saturday. Detroit plays Cleveland St. at home on Saturday.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Elements of this story generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

