Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

No injuries reported when crane collapses at LA stadium site

February 28, 2020 1:59 pm
 
< a min read
      

INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) — A large construction crane collapsed Friday morning outside SoFi Stadium, the new home of the NFL’s Los Angeles Chargers and Rams, according to the fire department. No injuries were reported.

Firefighters were dispatched to the stadium in suburban Inglewood shortly before 8 a.m. Fire Department spokesman Franklin Lopez said a crane that was being moved struck a stationary crane, causing the stationary crane to collapse.

There was no structural damage to the stadium.

The 70,000-seat stadium is expected to open in July with a Taylor Swift concert and a few weeks later the Rams and Chargers will play their first preseason games there.

Advertisement

Rams owner Stan Kroenke is privately financing the construction, most recently estimated to cost $5 billion.

        Insight by Atlassian: A new Federal News Network survey of federal employees showed how the deep roots of DevSecOps have anchored themselves in the soil of project and program management.

SoFi Stadium will host the Super Bowl in February 2022 and the college football championship game in January 2023, followed by events during the 2028 Summer Olympics.

It will also be the site of a newly announced Los Angeles Bowl between football teams from the Pac-12 and Mountain West conferences.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News U.S. News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

3|2 Washington, DC: ITAR / EAR / OFAC...
3|3 2020 Human Systems Conference
3|3 Citizen Engagement Summit
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

USS Ross arrives in Bulgaria

Today in History

1972: Pioneer 10 spacecraft launched to Jupiter