Crawford, Ross lead Iona over Quinnipiac 73-52

February 7, 2020 10:32 pm
 
HAMDEN, Conn. (AP) — E.J. Crawford had 18 points as Iona rolled past Quinnipiac 73-52 on Friday night.

Isaiah Ross added 16 points for the Gaels, while Dylan van Eyck chipped in 15.

Isaiah Washington had 13 points for Iona (6-12, 4-7 Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference).

Matt Balanc had 14 points for the Bobcats (11-10, 6-5). Jacob Rigoni added 12 points. Rich Kelly had six assists.

Iona plays Fairfield on the road on Sunday. Quinnipiac matches up against Manhattan at home on Sunday.

