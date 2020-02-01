Listen Live Sports

Creighton 76, No. 8 Villanova 61

February 1, 2020 2:03 pm
 
CREIGHTON (17-5)

Zegarowski 6-13 0-1 13, Alexander 5-10 2-2 16, Ballock 5-8 0-1 15, Mahoney 8-12 4-4 21, Jefferson 4-7 0-0 8, Bishop 0-5 1-2 1, K.Jones 1-2 0-0 2. Totals 29-57 7-10 76.

VILLANOVA (17-4)

Bey 4-13 0-1 9, Gillespie 8-18 0-1 18, Moore 6-9 2-3 18, Robinson-Earl 0-7 6-6 6, Samuels 3-9 2-2 8, Swider 1-4 0-0 2, Slater 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 22-61 10-13 61.

Halftime_Creighton 35-23. 3-Point Goals_Creighton 11-22 (Ballock 5-7, Alexander 4-6, Mahoney 1-3, Zegarowski 1-5, Jefferson 0-1), Villanova 7-26 (Moore 4-5, Gillespie 2-8, Bey 1-5, Robinson-Earl 0-2, Samuels 0-3, Swider 0-3). Rebounds_Creighton 36 (Alexander 10), Villanova 28 (Robinson-Earl 10). Assists_Creighton 17 (Ballock 5), Villanova 10 (Robinson-Earl 3). Total Fouls_Creighton 14, Villanova 11. A_15,105 (20,478).

