Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

Crosland sparks Tennessee Tech to 78-65 win over UT Martin

February 20, 2020 10:50 pm
 
< a min read
      

COOKEVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Cade Crosland came off the bench to score 15 points and Tennessee Tech turned back Tennessee-Martin 78-65 on Thursday night.

Crosland did all his damage from beyond the 3-point stripe, sinking 5 of 11 attempts for the Golden Eagles (8-20, 5-10 Ohio Valley Conference). Jr. Clay scored 14 points, but he made just 3 of 11 shots — 1 of 7 from distance. Clay was 7 of 8 at the foul line and added six assists and three steals. Freshman Tujautae Williams had 11 points and five rebounds, while freshman Keishawn Davidson scored 10 with six assists. Amadou Sylla pitched in with nine points and nine rebounds off the bench.

Miles Thomas hit two 3-pointer and scored 19 to pace the Skyhawks (8-18, 4-11). Thomas added seven assists. Reserve Quintin Dove totaled 17 points and 12 rebounds for his seventh double-double of the season. Derek Hawthorne Jr. scored 13 but made just 5 of 15 shots. Hannes Polla came off the bench to score 10 on 5-of-6 shooting.

Tennessee Tech shot 42% from the floor, 31% from beyond the arc (11 of 36) and made 15 of 20 free throws. UT Martin shot 46% overall but just 25% from distance (4 of 16). The Skyhawks hit 9 of 11 foul shots.

Advertisement

___

        Insight by Mapbox: Federal practitioners delve into issues surrounding geospatial information and its use in applications in this exclusive executive briefing.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

2|25 How to Deal With Imposter Syndrome
2|25 Federal Law Enforcement Conference 2020
2|25 Commercial GEOINT Workshop: Opening the...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Fire Control Alignment Test conducted to ensure accuracy

Today in History

1975: Former AG, White House aides sentenced to prison for Watergate cover-up