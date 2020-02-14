CS Bakersfield 64, Chicago St. 54

CHICAGO ST. (4-22)

Gholizadeh 1-6 6-6 8, Jones 3-8 1-2 7, Marble 0-3 6-6 6, Hunt 1-4 3-6 5, A.Lewis 8-15 4-4 23, Davis 2-5 1-2 5, Bigirumwami 0-0 0-0 0, M.Johnson 0-2 0-0 0, Whitehead 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 15-43 21-26 54.

CS BAKERSFIELD (11-14)

Lee 6-10 3-5 16, Moore 4-11 6-8 14, Stith 4-8 2-3 10, Buckingham 1-5 0-0 2, Perry 3-5 0-2 6, McCall 3-5 1-1 7, Edler-Davis 2-6 1-2 6, Allen 1-4 0-0 3, Person 0-0 0-0 0, Readus 0-0 0-0 0, Schoemann 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 24-54 13-21 64.

Halftime_CS Bakersfield 28-24. 3-Point Goals_Chicago St. 3-16 (A.Lewis 3-6, Davis 0-1, M.Johnson 0-2, Jones 0-3, Gholizadeh 0-4), CS Bakersfield 3-15 (Allen 1-2, Lee 1-2, Edler-Davis 1-5, Stith 0-1, Moore 0-2, Buckingham 0-3). Fouled Out_Davis. Rebounds_Chicago St. 24 (A.Lewis 5), CS Bakersfield 30 (Moore 8). Assists_Chicago St. 6 (Jones, Hunt 2), CS Bakersfield 14 (Buckingham 7). Total Fouls_Chicago St. 23, CS Bakersfield 24. A_1,709 (3,800).

