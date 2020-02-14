Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

CS Bakersfield 64, Chicago St. 54

February 14, 2020 1:11 am
 
< a min read
      

CHICAGO ST. (4-22)

Gholizadeh 1-6 6-6 8, Jones 3-8 1-2 7, Marble 0-3 6-6 6, Hunt 1-4 3-6 5, A.Lewis 8-15 4-4 23, Davis 2-5 1-2 5, Bigirumwami 0-0 0-0 0, M.Johnson 0-2 0-0 0, Whitehead 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 15-43 21-26 54.

CS BAKERSFIELD (11-14)

Lee 6-10 3-5 16, Moore 4-11 6-8 14, Stith 4-8 2-3 10, Buckingham 1-5 0-0 2, Perry 3-5 0-2 6, McCall 3-5 1-1 7, Edler-Davis 2-6 1-2 6, Allen 1-4 0-0 3, Person 0-0 0-0 0, Readus 0-0 0-0 0, Schoemann 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 24-54 13-21 64.

Halftime_CS Bakersfield 28-24. 3-Point Goals_Chicago St. 3-16 (A.Lewis 3-6, Davis 0-1, M.Johnson 0-2, Jones 0-3, Gholizadeh 0-4), CS Bakersfield 3-15 (Allen 1-2, Lee 1-2, Edler-Davis 1-5, Stith 0-1, Moore 0-2, Buckingham 0-3). Fouled Out_Davis. Rebounds_Chicago St. 24 (A.Lewis 5), CS Bakersfield 30 (Moore 8). Assists_Chicago St. 6 (Jones, Hunt 2), CS Bakersfield 14 (Buckingham 7). Total Fouls_Chicago St. 23, CS Bakersfield 24. A_1,709 (3,800).

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

2|18 AUSA Breakfast Series - LTG Thomas A....
2|18 Vision Defense Strategic Planning Forum
2|18 SNG Live: IT Modernization
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Harlem Hellfighters, most awarded unit in WWI

Today in History

1903: Commerce Department created