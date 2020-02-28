CS Fullerton looks to extend streak vs CSUN

Cal State Fullerton (10-18, 5-8) vs. Cal State Northridge (12-17, 7-6)

Matadome, Northridge, California; Saturday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Cal State Fullerton looks for its eighth straight win in the head-to-head series over Cal State Northridge. Cal State Fullerton has won by an average of 12 points in its last seven wins over the Matadors. Cal State Northridge’s last win in the series came on Jan. 7, 2017, a 70-65 win.

SUPER SENIORS: Cal State Fullerton has relied heavily on its seniors. Jackson Rowe, Brandon Kamga, Austen Awosika and Davon Clare have combined to account for 66 percent of the team’s scoring this year and 83 percent of all Titans points over the team’s last five games.

SPARKING THE OFFENSE: Lamine Diane has been directly responsible for 49 percent of all Cal State Northridge field goals over the last three games. Diane has 29 field goals and 12 assists in those games.

UNBEATEN WHEN: Cal State Northridge is a perfect 5-0 when it turns the ball over six times or fewer. The Matadors are 7-17 when they record more than six turnovers. The Cal State Fullerton defense has forced 13 turnovers per game in Big West play, but that figure has dropped to 11.2 per game over its last five.

STREAK STATS: Cal State Fullerton has lost its last three road games, scoring 73.3 points, while allowing 87.3 per game.

DID YOU KNOW: Cal State Northridge is ranked first among Big West teams with an average of 75.1 points per game. The Matadors have averaged 78.3 points per game over their last three games.

