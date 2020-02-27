CS Northridge 73, Long Beach St. 64

CS NORTHRIDGE (12-17)

Diane 10-19 6-8 28, Pearre 1-2 1-1 3, Brown 4-10 2-2 11, Gomez 5-13 0-0 14, Harkless 0-7 0-0 0, Ndumanya 5-6 4-6 14, Harrick 1-3 0-0 3, Ou 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 26-62 13-17 73.

LONG BEACH ST. (10-19)

Mansel 1-5 2-3 4, Morgan 3-6 1-4 7, Carter 2-8 4-4 8, Cobb 3-7 0-0 6, Hunter 3-9 0-0 7, Slater 2-8 4-4 10, Roberts 3-5 2-2 9, De Geest 4-6 0-0 11, Irish 1-3 0-0 2, Griffin 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 22-58 13-17 64.

Halftime_CS Northridge 31-25. 3-Point Goals_CS Northridge 8-23 (Gomez 4-9, Diane 2-4, Harrick 1-3, Brown 1-5, Harkless 0-2), Long Beach St. 7-17 (De Geest 3-3, Slater 2-6, Roberts 1-1, Hunter 1-4, Cobb 0-1, Carter 0-2). Fouled Out_Ndumanya. Rebounds_CS Northridge 35 (Diane 11), Long Beach St. 31 (Morgan 7). Assists_CS Northridge 18 (Brown, Harkless 4), Long Beach St. 11 (Cobb, Slater 3). Total Fouls_CS Northridge 17, Long Beach St. 16. A_1,816 (4,000).

