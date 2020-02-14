CS Northridge 81, Cal Poly 73

CAL POLY (7-17)

Crowe 3-9 0-0 8, Jaakkola 2-3 0-1 4, Ballard 3-8 2-6 10, K.Smith 3-6 0-0 6, J.Smith 7-10 3-5 19, Rogers 4-10 0-0 11, Harwell 1-4 2-2 4, Taylor 4-9 3-4 11, Alexander 0-0 0-0 0, Koroma 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 27-61 10-18 73.

CS NORTHRIDGE (11-15)

Diane 6-16 7-11 19, Pearre 1-2 0-0 2, Brown 9-18 5-6 26, Gomez 5-11 4-4 17, Harkless 3-9 2-2 8, Ndumanya 3-4 0-0 6, Harrick 1-2 1-2 3, Coleman 0-3 0-0 0. Totals 28-65 19-25 81.

Halftime_CS Northridge 34-32. 3-Point Goals_Cal Poly 9-27 (Rogers 3-7, J.Smith 2-3, Ballard 2-4, Crowe 2-8, Harwell 0-2, K.Smith 0-3), CS Northridge 6-19 (Brown 3-7, Gomez 3-7, Harkless 0-1, Coleman 0-2, Diane 0-2). Fouled Out_Crowe, Ndumanya. Rebounds_Cal Poly 39 (Crowe 8), CS Northridge 39 (Diane 10). Assists_Cal Poly 8 (K.Smith 3), CS Northridge 6 (Diane 2). Total Fouls_Cal Poly 24, CS Northridge 18. A_693 (2,400).

