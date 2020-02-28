CSU looks to extend streak vs Presbyterian

Charleston Southern (13-16, 7-10) vs. Presbyterian (9-21, 6-11)

Ross E. Templeton P.E. Center, Clinton, South Carolina; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Charleston Southern looks for its sixth straight win in the head-to-head series over Presbyterian. Charleston Southern has won by an average of 9 points in its last five wins over the Blue Hose. Presbyterian’s last win in the series came on Jan. 24, 2018, a 57-49 win.

TEAM LEADERSHIP: Presbyterian’s Cory Hightower has averaged 13.1 points and six rebounds while Chris Martin has put up 10.8 points and 4.2 rebounds. For the Buccaneers, Phlandrous Fleming Jr. has averaged 17.8 points and 8.7 rebounds while Ty Jones has put up 10 points and 4.2 rebounds.

Advertisement

KEY FACILITATOR: Fleming has accounted for 45 percent of all Charleston Southern field goals over the last five games. The junior guard has 35 field goals and 17 assists in those games.

WINLESS WHEN: Presbyterian is 0-14 this year when it scores 64 points or fewer and 9-7 when it scores at least 65.

COLD SPELL: Charleston Southern has lost its last four road games, scoring 66 points, while allowing 73.3 per game.

BALL SECURITY: Charleston Southern’s offense has turned the ball over 12.9 times per game this season, but is averaging 9.6 turnovers over its last five games.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.