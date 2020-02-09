CSU looks to extend streak vs USC Upstate

Charleston Southern (12-12, 6-6) vs. South Carolina Upstate (10-15, 5-7)

G.B. Hodge Center, Spartanburg, South Carolina; Monday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Charleston Southern looks for its sixth straight win in the head-to-head series over South Carolina Upstate. Charleston Southern has won by an average of 19 points in its last five wins over the Spartans. South Carolina Upstate’s last win in the series came on Nov. 19, 2016, a 79-77 win.

LEADING THE WAY: South Carolina Upstate’s Everette Hammond has averaged 14.6 points and 4.4 rebounds while Tommy Bruner has put up 14 points. For the Buccaneers, Phlandrous Fleming Jr. has averaged 17.7 points and 8.5 rebounds while Ty Jones has put up 9.2 points and 4.2 rebounds.

BIG SOUTH IMPROVEMENT: The Spartans have scored 70.7 points per game across 12 conference games, an improvement from the 63.1 per game they put up in non-conference play.

SPARKING THE OFFENSE: Fleming has either made or assisted on 55 percent of all Charleston Southern field goals over the last five games. Fleming has accounted for 40 field goals and 32 assists in those games.

WINLESS WHEN: South Carolina Upstate is 0-14 this year when it scores 72 points or fewer and 10-1 when it scores at least 73.

PERFECT WHEN: The Spartans are 5-0 when they record eight or more steals and 5-15 when they fall shy of that mark. The Buccaneers are 6-0 when they hold opponents to 62 points or fewer and 6-12 whenever opponents exceed 62 points.

BALL SECURITY: Charleston Southern’s offense has turned the ball over 13.6 times per game this season, but is averaging 10.3 turnovers over its last three games.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

