CSU looks to sweep Air Force

Air Force (11-18, 5-12) vs. Colorado State (19-11, 10-7)

Moby Arena, Fort Collins, Colorado; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Colorado State goes for the season sweep over Air Force after winning the previous matchup in Colorado Springs. The teams last faced each other on Jan. 18, when the Rams outshot Air Force 48.1 percent to 41.5 percent and hit five more 3-pointers en route to a 78-65 victory.

TALE OF TWO ROSTERS: Air Force has relied on senior leadership while Colorado State has been fueled heavily by freshmen this year. For the Falcons, seniors Lavelle Scottie, Ryan Swan, Caleb Morris and Sid Tomes have combined to account for 60 percent of the team’s scoring, including 68 percent of all points over its last five. In the other locker room, freshmen Nico Carvacho, Isaiah Stevens and David Roddy have combined to account for 50 percent of Colorado State’s scoring this season.LEAPING FOR LAVELLE: Scottie has connected on 36.8 percent of the 76 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 5 for 9 over his last three games. He’s also made 65.6 percent of his free throws this season.

SIGNIFICANCE OF 60: Colorado State is 0-5 when its offense scores 60 points or fewer. Air Force is a perfect 6-0 when it holds opponents to 60 or fewer points.

COLD SPELL: Air Force has lost its last seven road games, scoring 62.6 points, while allowing 78.6 per game.

DID YOU KNOW: Colorado State has attempted the second-most free throws among all MWC teams. The Rams have averaged 21.9 free throws per game this season.

