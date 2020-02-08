Listen Live Sports

Cummings powers Colgate to 67-60 victory over Navy

February 8, 2020 5:14 pm
 
HAMILTON, N.Y. (AP) — Nelly Cummings scored 18 points to lead four players in double figures and Colgate topped Navy 67-60 on Saturday.

Jordan Burns had 14 points for Colgate (19-6, 10-2 Patriot League). Rapolas Ivanauskas added 12 points and six rebounds, while Tucker Richardson scored 11 with six assists. Will Rayman grabbed 12 rebounds to go with nine points. The Raiders’ starters accounted for all but three points.

Greg Summers had 15 points to lead the Midshipmen (12-11, 6-6). Evan Wieck grabbed 10 rebounds and scored eight.

Colgate shot 43% from the floor and 36% from 3-point range (9 of 25). The Raiders made 12 of 22 foul shots (54.5%). Navy shot 37.5% overall and 22% from distance (6 of 27). The Midshipmen hit 6 of 13 free throws (46%).

The Raiders improve to 2-0 against the Midshipmen on the season. Colgate defeated Navy 70-63 on Jan. 11.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

