Daly scores 21 to lead St. Joseph’s over Fordham 73-69

February 29, 2020 4:04 pm
 
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Ryan Daly scored 21 points and made four assists and Saint Joseph’s held off Fordham 73-69 on Saturday.

The Hawks led 53-41 with 10 miuntes left after a 17-0 run, but Fordham rallied to within two points, 71-69, on Josh Colon’s 3 with 3 seconds to go. Rahmir Moore sealed it for the Hawks with two free throws.

Cameron Brown scored 12 points and Myles Douglas added 11 for the Hawks (6-23, 2-14 Atlantic 10 Conference), who made 25 of 35 free throws. Anthony Longpre scored 11 points and grabbed seven rebounds.

Colon scored 17 points for Fordham (7-21, 1-15), which has lost 10 straight. Antwon Portley scored 13 with seven boards and Joel Soriano had 11 with 12 boards. Jalen Cobb added 10 points.

Saint Joseph’s matches up against Saint Bonaventure on the road on Wednesday. Fordham plays George Washington on the road on Wednesday.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

