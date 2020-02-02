Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

Daniel Maldini extends family dynasty at AC Milan

February 2, 2020 1:37 pm
 
< a min read
      

Daniel Maldini made his first-team debut for AC Milan on Sunday, extending a family dynasty with the club.

The 18-year-old Maldini was brought on in stoppage time during Milan’s 1-1 draw with Hellas Verona in Serie A.

Grandfather Cesare and father Paolo were both Milan captains. However, unlike Cesare and Paolo — who were both defenders — Daniel is a midfielder.

“The debut was a goal that I had set,” Daniel, who wore the No. 98 shirt, told Milan’s TV channel. “Now let’s hope we can continue it.”

Advertisement

While Cesare died in 2016, Paolo Maldini is Milan’s current technical director.

        Insight by Elastic: Federal cybersecurity experts share their experiences with the evolution of CDM in this exclusive executive briefing.

Born in 2001, Daniel became the first player born in his millennium to play in the top division for Milan.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

2|3 Federal Procurement - Boot Camp
2|4 ICIT 2020 Fall Briefing: The Next...
2|5 Washington D.C./Tysons, VA - Security...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

First-generation American Capt. Zeinalpour finds home in Army

Today in History

1861: Six southern states form the Confederacy