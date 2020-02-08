Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

Darling hits game-winner, Delaware top James Madison 80-78

February 8, 2020 5:44 pm
 
1 min read
      

NEWARK, Del. (AP) — Nate Darling scored 27 points, including the game-winning shot with 2 seconds left, and Delaware beat James Madison 80-78 on Saturday to win its sixth straight.

Ryan Allen’s free throw put Delaware up 78-76 with 27 seconds left, but JMU’s Deshon Parker tied it with a layup. Darling scored on the next possession on a short jumper in the lane and Parker missed a layup at the buzzer.

Darling made 4 of 9 3-pointers and all nine of his free throws.

Justyn Mutts scored 18 points and grabbed 14 rebounds and Kevin Anderson added 21 points for Delaware (18-7, 8-4 Colonial Athletic Association).

Advertisement

Parker scored 23 points and made five assists for the Dukes (9-15, 2-11). Matt Lewis scored 21 points with seven rebounds and Zach Jacobs added 16 points off the bench.

        Insight by Okta: Learn how the State Department’s Directorate of Defense Trade Controls has accomplished what is believed to be nirvana when it comes to identity management during this free webinar.

The Fightin’ Blue Hens improve to 2-0 against the Dukes for the season. Delaware defeated James Madison 80-76 on January 9. Delaware plays Elon on the road on Thursday. James Madison matches up against Towson at home next Saturday.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

        Do you have our mobile app yet? Download it your device today and never miss a beat.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

2|7 Certified Government Meeting...
2|10 National Health Policy Conference 2020
2|10 Federal Contractors - Post Holiday And...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Airmen endure hours of grueling training

Today in History

1962: US-Soviet spy swap in Berlin