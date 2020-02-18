Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

Dartis scores 27 to lead Ohio past Cent. Michigan 77-69

February 18, 2020 9:47 pm
 
< a min read
      

ATHENS, Ohio (AP) — Jordan Dartis shot 7-of-12 from the 3-point range and scored 27 points and Ohio beat Central Michigan 77-69 on Tuesday night for its first win against the Chippewas since 2014.

Ben Vander Plas added 17 points with seven rebounds and four steals and Jason Preston scored 15 with six boards and six assists for the Bobcats (13-13, 5-8 Mid-American Conference), who made 13 of 27 3-pointers (48%). Lunden McDay scored 10 points.

Kevin McKay had 23 points, 12 rebounds and three blocks for the Chippewas (13-12, 6-6), whose losing streak reached four games. Rob Montgomery added 14 points and 11 rebounds and David DiLeo had nine rebounds.

Ohio faces Bowling Green on the road on Saturday. Central Michigan matches up against Northern Illinois on the road on Saturday.

Advertisement

___

        Insight by Mapbox: Federal practitioners delve into issues surrounding geospatial information and its use in applications in this exclusive executive briefing.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

making him tonight’s player of the game!

For the first time since 2014, Ohio has defeated Central Michigan!

        Federal employees need their information quickly and accurately. That's why we're here. Download our newly revamped mobile app for all the latest.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

2|19 Boot Camp for GSA Multiple Award...
2|20 CMMC - A Small Business Forum for...
2|20 Capture the Flag
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Marines go hiking through Camp Wilson

Today in History

1792: Postal Service Act establishes US Post Office Department