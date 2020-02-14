Listen Live Sports

Dartmouth 65, Columbia 63

February 14, 2020 9:27 pm
 
COLUMBIA (6-17)

Brumant 2-4 2-2 7, Nweke 4-7 2-2 10, Bibbs 2-6 4-4 9, Killingsworth 0-6 0-0 0, Smith 8-19 1-1 18, Forrest 4-10 4-4 14, Smoyer 1-1 3-3 5, Turner 0-1 0-0 0, Bolster 0-0 0-0 0, Onuama 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 21-54 16-16 63.

DARTMOUTH (8-14)

Knight 10-11 3-4 23, Foye 5-13 0-0 12, Samuels 2-6 0-0 5, Sistare 3-5 2-2 9, Rai 5-14 1-2 11, Slajchert 0-1 0-0 0, Ary-Turner 1-4 2-3 5, Carter 0-0 0-0 0, Wade 0-0 0-0 0, Hudson 0-0 0-0 0, Ogbu 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 26-55 8-11 65.

Halftime_Columbia 38-34. 3-Point Goals_Columbia 5-24 (Forrest 2-6, Brumant 1-1, Bibbs 1-3, Smith 1-8, Turner 0-1, Killingsworth 0-5), Dartmouth 5-22 (Foye 2-6, Sistare 1-2, Ary-Turner 1-3, Samuels 1-5, Slajchert 0-1, Rai 0-5). Rebounds_Columbia 26 (Killingsworth 8), Dartmouth 31 (Rai 11). Assists_Columbia 7 (Smith 4), Dartmouth 15 (Rai 5). Total Fouls_Columbia 14, Dartmouth 11. A_633 (2,100).

