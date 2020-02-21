Listen Live Sports

Dartmouth 66, Penn 59

February 21, 2020 9:26 pm
 
PENN (13-9)

Brodeur 4-16 0-0 8, Martz 2-7 0-0 5, Simmons 0-0 0-0 0, Dingle 4-13 0-0 11, Goodman 7-15 0-0 17, Monroe 3-4 5-5 12, Scott 2-5 0-0 6, Jerome 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 22-60 5-5 59.

DARTMOUTH (10-14)

Knight 7-14 2-2 16, Foye 2-9 1-2 5, Samuels 2-4 1-2 7, Sistare 0-5 2-2 2, Rai 5-12 7-8 18, Ary-Turner 5-7 4-4 16, Slajchert 1-2 0-1 2, Carter 0-2 0-0 0, Wade 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 22-56 17-21 66.

Halftime_Dartmouth 28-27. 3-Point Goals_Penn 10-33 (Dingle 3-9, Goodman 3-9, Scott 2-5, Monroe 1-2, Martz 1-5, Brodeur 0-3), Dartmouth 5-20 (Samuels 2-3, Ary-Turner 2-4, Rai 1-3, Slajchert 0-1, Wade 0-1, Foye 0-4, Sistare 0-4). Fouled Out_Goodman. Rebounds_Penn 28 (Brodeur 10), Dartmouth 37 (Rai 9). Assists_Penn 10 (Dingle 3), Dartmouth 12 (Samuels 4). Total Fouls_Penn 16, Dartmouth 10. A_650 (2,100).

