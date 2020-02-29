Dartmouth 76, Columbia 57

DARTMOUTH (12-15)

Knight 7-7 5-6 19, Foye 5-10 0-0 15, Samuels 3-10 2-3 9, Sistare 2-7 1-2 6, Rai 2-8 4-5 9, Slajchert 2-6 1-2 6, Ary-Turner 1-4 0-0 3, Carter 0-1 0-0 0, Wade 2-4 0-1 5, Ogbu 0-0 1-2 1, Adelekun 0-0 0-0 0, Blaufeld 0-0 0-0 0, Hudson 0-0 0-0 0, Reaves 1-1 0-0 3. Totals 25-58 14-21 76.

COLUMBIA (6-22)

Brumant 0-3 0-2 0, Nweke 7-13 0-0 14, Bibbs 1-5 3-3 5, Killingsworth 3-9 0-0 7, Smith 9-27 6-6 25, Forrest 2-8 0-2 4, Bolster 0-0 0-0 0, Turner 0-0 0-0 0, Smoyer 0-1 2-2 2, Klores 0-0 0-0 0, Onuama 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 22-66 11-15 57.

Halftime_Dartmouth 37-30. 3-Point Goals_Dartmouth 12-36 (Foye 5-9, Reaves 1-1, Wade 1-2, Ary-Turner 1-3, Rai 1-4, Slajchert 1-4, Sistare 1-6, Samuels 1-7), Columbia 2-21 (Killingsworth 1-5, Smith 1-9, Brumant 0-1, Bibbs 0-2, Forrest 0-4). Rebounds_Dartmouth 42 (Knight 10), Columbia 37 (Nweke 12). Assists_Dartmouth 18 (Knight 6), Columbia 10 (Smith 7). Total Fouls_Dartmouth 14, Columbia 17. A_1,492 (2,500).

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.