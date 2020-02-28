Dartmouth 82, Cornell 70

DARTMOUTH (11-15)

Knight 6-11 5-7 17, Foye 3-5 5-6 14, Samuels 0-4 2-2 2, Sistare 8-10 3-4 25, Rai 7-8 3-4 18, Slajchert 0-2 1-2 1, Ary-Turner 0-2 0-0 0, Carter 0-0 0-0 0, Ogbu 0-0 1-2 1, Wade 1-3 1-2 4. Totals 25-45 21-29 82.

CORNELL (6-18)

Dickson 3-5 2-4 10, Voss 0-1 0-0 0, Warren 4-8 1-1 9, Knapp 5-8 6-8 17, McBride 8-13 3-5 20, Dolan 2-6 2-3 7, Filien 1-3 0-0 2, Noll 2-7 0-1 5. Totals 25-51 14-22 70.

Halftime_Dartmouth 34-26. 3-Point Goals_Dartmouth 11-23 (Sistare 6-8, Foye 3-5, Rai 1-1, Wade 1-3, Ary-Turner 0-1, Slajchert 0-2, Samuels 0-3), Cornell 6-17 (Dickson 2-3, Knapp 1-1, McBride 1-3, Noll 1-3, Dolan 1-5, Filien 0-1, Warren 0-1). Rebounds_Dartmouth 28 (Knight 13), Cornell 23 (Filien 8). Assists_Dartmouth 16 (Knight 5), Cornell 13 (Warren 5). Total Fouls_Dartmouth 17, Cornell 17. A_405 (4,473).

