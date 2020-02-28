Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

Dartmouth 82, Cornell 70

February 28, 2020 9:44 pm
 
< a min read
      

DARTMOUTH (11-15)

Knight 6-11 5-7 17, Foye 3-5 5-6 14, Samuels 0-4 2-2 2, Sistare 8-10 3-4 25, Rai 7-8 3-4 18, Slajchert 0-2 1-2 1, Ary-Turner 0-2 0-0 0, Carter 0-0 0-0 0, Ogbu 0-0 1-2 1, Wade 1-3 1-2 4. Totals 25-45 21-29 82.

CORNELL (6-18)

Dickson 3-5 2-4 10, Voss 0-1 0-0 0, Warren 4-8 1-1 9, Knapp 5-8 6-8 17, McBride 8-13 3-5 20, Dolan 2-6 2-3 7, Filien 1-3 0-0 2, Noll 2-7 0-1 5. Totals 25-51 14-22 70.

Halftime_Dartmouth 34-26. 3-Point Goals_Dartmouth 11-23 (Sistare 6-8, Foye 3-5, Rai 1-1, Wade 1-3, Ary-Turner 0-1, Slajchert 0-2, Samuels 0-3), Cornell 6-17 (Dickson 2-3, Knapp 1-1, McBride 1-3, Noll 1-3, Dolan 1-5, Filien 0-1, Warren 0-1). Rebounds_Dartmouth 28 (Knight 13), Cornell 23 (Filien 8). Assists_Dartmouth 16 (Knight 5), Cornell 13 (Warren 5). Total Fouls_Dartmouth 17, Cornell 17. A_405 (4,473).

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

3|2 Washington, DC: ITAR / EAR / OFAC...
3|3 2020 Human Systems Conference
3|3 Citizen Engagement Summit
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Exercise Arctic Eagle at Eielson Air Force Base

Today in History

1863: Congress passes Civil War conscription act