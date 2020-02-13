Dartmouth looks for home win vs Columbia

Columbia (6-16, 1-5) vs. Dartmouth (7-14, 0-6)

Edward Leede Arena, Hanover, New Hampshire; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Dartmouth looks for its fourth straight win over Columbia at Edward Leede Arena. The last victory for the Lions at Dartmouth was a 77-60 win on Jan. 29, 2016.

SENIOR STUDS: Dartmouth’s Chris Knight, James Foye and Ian Sistare have combined to score 45 percent of the team’s points this season, including 44 percent of all Big Green scoring over the last five games.

CREATING OFFENSE: Mike Smith has either made or assisted on 54 percent of all Columbia field goals over the last three games. The senior guard has accounted for 30 field goals and 16 assists in those games.

SLIPPING AT 65: Columbia is 0-14 when it allows at least 65 points and 6-2 when it holds opponents to less than 65.

FLOOR SPACING: Columbia’s Jake Killingsworth has attempted 115 3-pointers and connected on 35.7 percent of them, and is 6 for 19 over the past five games.

DID YOU KNOW: Columbia has committed a turnover on just 17.3 percent of its possessions this season, which is the top percentage among all Ivy League teams. The Lions have turned the ball over only 12.1 times per game this season.

