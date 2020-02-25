Davidson 74, La Salle 49

LA SALLE (13-14)

Croswell 5-7 1-2 11, Deas 1-5 2-4 4, Hikim 0-3 0-0 0, Ray 0-3 0-0 0, Spencer 1-1 1-1 4, Kenney 2-10 2-2 6, Phiri 2-5 1-4 5, Beatty 4-8 1-1 10, Kimbrough 4-5 1-1 9, Stone 0-3 0-0 0. Totals 19-50 9-15 49.

DAVIDSON (15-12)

Boachie-Yiadom 4-4 0-1 8, Brajkovic 2-6 3-4 8, Collins 2-7 3-6 7, Grady 7-14 7-8 22, Gudmundsson 4-9 3-4 14, Lee 2-5 2-2 6, B.Jones 0-1 0-0 0, Kristensen 0-1 4-4 4, Wynter 1-1 1-2 4, Casey 0-0 1-2 1, Dibble 0-0 0-0 0, Freundlich 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 22-50 24-33 74.

Halftime_Davidson 39-23. 3-Point Goals_La Salle 2-16 (Spencer 1-1, Beatty 1-4, Deas 0-1, Stone 0-1, Ray 0-2, Phiri 0-3, Kenney 0-4), Davidson 6-19 (Gudmundsson 3-6, Brajkovic 1-1, Wynter 1-1, Grady 1-3, B.Jones 0-1, Collins 0-2, Freundlich 0-2, Lee 0-3). Fouled Out_B.Jones. Rebounds_La Salle 23 (Croswell, Hikim 4), Davidson 37 (Collins 7). Assists_La Salle 6 (Beatty 2), Davidson 14 (Gudmundsson 4). Total Fouls_La Salle 24, Davidson 18. A_2,888 (5,295).

