Davidson 77, Rhode Island 75, OT

February 22, 2020 8:17 pm
 
RHODE ISLAND (19-7)

Harris 1-4 2-2 4, Langevine 3-9 8-11 14, Dowtin 6-16 8-8 21, Martin 8-13 0-1 17, Russell 3-17 0-0 8, Walker 3-7 0-0 6, Toppin 2-5 0-0 5, Long 0-2 0-2 0. Totals 26-73 18-24 75.

DAVIDSON (14-12)

Boachie-Yiadom 4-6 0-1 8, Brajkovic 3-9 2-4 8, Collins 2-5 2-2 8, Grady 8-13 2-2 21, Gudmundsson 5-13 11-14 23, Lee 0-4 2-2 2, Kristensen 2-3 0-0 4, B.Jones 0-2 3-4 3. Totals 24-55 22-29 77.

Halftime_Davidson 38-30. 3-Point Goals_Rhode Island 5-19 (Russell 2-6, Toppin 1-2, Dowtin 1-3, Martin 1-3, Harris 0-1, Long 0-1, Walker 0-3), Davidson 7-20 (Grady 3-5, Collins 2-4, Gudmundsson 2-4, Kristensen 0-1, B.Jones 0-2, Lee 0-4). Fouled Out_Russell, Walker, Boachie-Yiadom. Rebounds_Rhode Island 32 (Langevine 11), Davidson 43 (Gudmundsson 12). Assists_Rhode Island 11 (Russell 5), Davidson 14 (Gudmundsson 4). Total Fouls_Rhode Island 25, Davidson 19. A_4,597 (5,295).

