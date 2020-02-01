Davidson 85, UMass 50

UMASS (9-13)

Pierre 3-12 0-0 7, Diallo 2-8 1-4 5, T.Mitchell 5-14 4-5 14, Santos 4-8 1-2 10, K.Mitchell 1-1 0-0 2, Walker 1-9 0-0 3, Baptiste 3-4 0-0 6, East 0-1 0-0 0, Jackson 1-1 0-0 3, Higginbottom 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 20-58 6-11 50.

DAVIDSON (11-10)

Grady 8-9 0-0 19, Gudmundsson 5-7 4-5 15, Collins 3-4 4-6 11, Lee 6-10 0-0 16, Brajkovic 4-4 4-5 12, M.Jones 1-2 0-0 3, B.Jones 1-1 0-0 3, Boachie-Yiadom 3-3 0-0 6, Kristensen 0-0 0-0 0, Wynter 0-2 0-0 0, Casey 0-1 0-0 0, Dibble 0-0 0-0 0, Freundlich 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 31-43 12-16 85.

Halftime_Davidson 52-22. 3-Point Goals_UMass 4-16 (Jackson 1-1, Santos 1-2, Walker 1-4, Pierre 1-5, Diallo 0-1, T.Mitchell 0-3), Davidson 11-17 (Lee 4-5, Grady 3-3, B.Jones 1-1, Collins 1-2, M.Jones 1-2, Gudmundsson 1-3, Wynter 0-1). Rebounds_UMass 23 (Diallo, T.Mitchell 6), Davidson 29 (Grady 6). Assists_UMass 8 (Santos, K.Mitchell, East 2), Davidson 20 (Gudmundsson 7). Total Fouls_UMass 15, Davidson 13. A_3,832 (5,295).

