Davidson 93, St. Bonaventure 64

February 14, 2020 9:00 pm
 
DAVIDSON (13-11)

Brajkovic 6-8 1-2 13, Collins 2-8 0-0 5, Grady 5-8 3-5 16, Gudmundsson 4-8 4-4 14, M.Jones 2-3 1-2 7, Lee 4-8 3-4 14, Boachie-Yiadom 5-8 1-3 11, B.Jones 1-2 0-0 3, Kristensen 2-4 0-0 4, Wynter 2-2 0-0 5, Casey 0-0 1-2 1, Dibble 0-0 0-0 0, Freundlich 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 33-59 14-22 93.

ST. BONAVENTURE (17-9)

Winston 5-11 1-2 12, Osunniyi 4-8 2-4 10, English 2-7 4-6 9, Lofton 6-12 2-3 15, Welch 3-9 2-2 9, Vasquez 1-4 0-0 2, Planutis 0-3 0-0 0, Ikpeze 3-4 1-2 7, Johnson 0-0 0-0 0, Okoli 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 24-58 12-19 64.

Halftime_Davidson 47-28. 3-Point Goals_Davidson 13-26 (Grady 3-4, Lee 3-6, M.Jones 2-3, Gudmundsson 2-5, B.Jones 1-1, Wynter 1-1, Collins 1-5, Brajkovic 0-1), St. Bonaventure 4-15 (English 1-1, Lofton 1-3, Welch 1-3, Winston 1-4, Vasquez 0-1, Planutis 0-3). Rebounds_Davidson 41 (Gudmundsson 11), St. Bonaventure 23 (Osunniyi, English 6). Assists_Davidson 24 (Gudmundsson 8), St. Bonaventure 12 (Lofton 6). Total Fouls_Davidson 16, St. Bonaventure 19. A_5,237 (5,480).

