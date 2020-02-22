Listen Live Sports

Davidson leads Tennessee Tech over SE Missouri State 71-62

February 22, 2020 8:13 pm
 
COOKEVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Keishawn Davidson had 14 points to lead five Tennessee Tech players in double figures as the Golden Eagles defeated Southeast Missouri State 71-62 on Saturday.

Tujautae Williams and Jr. Clay added 12 points apiece for the Golden Eagles. Amadou Sylla and Darius Allen chipped in 10 points each. Clay also had seven assists.

Quatarrius Wilson had 16 points and 12 rebounds for the Redhawks (7-22, 3-13 Ohio Valley Conference). Skyler Hogan added 15 points. Isaiah Gable had 13 points.

Alex Caldwell, who was second on the Redhawks in scoring entering the matchup with 12 points per game, shot only 20 percent for the game (3 of 15).

The Golden Eagles improve to 2-0 against the Redhawks on the season. Tennessee Tech defeated Southeast Missouri State 62-60 on Feb. 8. Tennessee Tech (9-20, 6-10) plays Belmont on the road on Thursday. Southeast Missouri State matches up against Eastern Illinois at home on Thursday.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

