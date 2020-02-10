Davidson looks to extend streak vs Fordham

Fordham (7-15, 1-9) vs. Davidson (11-11, 5-5)

Belk Arena, Davidson, North Carolina; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Davidson looks for its seventh straight win in the head-to-head series over Fordham. In its last six wins against the Rams, Davidson has won by an average of 20 points. Fordham’s last win in the series came on Jan. 11, 2017, a 60-54 victory.

BIG MEN ON CAMPUS: The Rams are led by Jalen Cobb and Antwon Portley. Cobb is averaging 11.8 points while Portley is putting up 10.3 points per game. The Wildcats have been led by Jon Axel Gudmundsson and Kellan Grady. Gudmundsson has produced 14.4 points, 6.8 rebounds and 4.2 assists while Grady has averaged 16.5 points and 4.3 rebounds per outing.

A10 ADVANCEMENT: The Wildcats have scored 73.9 points per game across 10 conference games. That’s an improvement from the 70.3 per game they managed against non-conference foes.

FUELING THE OFFENSE: Cobb has either made or assisted on 43 percent of all Fordham field goals over the last three games. Cobb has accounted for 15 field goals and 11 assists in those games.

SLIPPING AT 62: Fordham is 0-11 when it allows at least 62 points and 7-4 when it holds opponents to less than 62.

STREAK STATS: Fordham has dropped its last five road games, scoring 48.2 points and allowing 62.2 points during those contests. Davidson has won its last three home games, scoring an average of 74.7 points while giving up 54.

DID YOU KNOW: Davidson has made nine 3-pointers per game this season, which is second-best among A10 teams.

