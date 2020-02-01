Listen Live Sports

Davidson narrowly misses school record in demolishing UMass

February 1, 2020 10:05 pm
 
DAVIDSON, N.C. (AP) — Kellen Grady scored 19 points and Hyunjung Lee scored 16 and Davidson pummeled UMass 85-50 on Saturday night.

Davidson (11-10, 5-4 Atlantic 10 Conference) finished 31-of-43 (72.1%) shooting. The Wildcats barely missed the program record of 72.4% the 1980-81 squad set on Jan. 10, 1981 when it went 42 of 58 against Marshall.

Jon Axel Gudmunsson added 15, Luka Brajkovic 12 and Carter Collins 11.

Following a dunk by UMass’ Preston Santos two-and-half minutes in, Davidson went on an 18-4 run for a 24-9 lead 10:30 before halftime. The lead doubled (52-22) when Brajkovic laid it in with two seconds to go before the break and Davidson maintained control the rest of the way.

Tre Mitchell scored 14 for UMass and Santos 10.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

