Davidson seeks revenge on Rhode Island

Rhode Island (19-6, 11-2) vs. Davidson (13-12, 7-6)

Belk Arena, Davidson, North Carolina; Saturday, 5:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Rhode Island goes for the season sweep over Davidson after winning the previous matchup in Kingston. The teams last played on Jan. 8, when the Rams shot 44.4 percent from the field while holding Davidson’s shooters to just 36.5 percent en route to the 11-point victory.

TEAM LEADERS: Davidson’s Jon Axel Gudmundsson has averaged 13.7 points, 7.2 rebounds and 4.6 assists while Kellan Grady has put up 16.4 points and 4.3 rebounds. For the Rams, Fatts Russell has averaged 20.2 points, 4.6 assists and three steals while Cyril Langevine has put up 10 points and 10.4 rebounds.

SPARKING THE OFFENSE: Russell has either made or assisted on 43 percent of all Rhode Island field goals over the last three games. Russell has accounted for 21 field goals and 12 assists in those games.

SCORING THRESHOLDS: Davidson is 11-0 when it limits opposing offenses to 64 or fewer points, and 2-12 when opponents exceed 64 points. Rhode Island is 15-0 when holding opponents to 67 points or fewer, and 4-6 on the year when teams score any more than 67.

DID YOU KNOW: Davidson has made 9.4 3-pointers per game this season, which is most among A10 teams. The Wildcats have averaged 11 3-pointers per game over their last five games.

