Davis scores 22, hits key 3-pointer as Navy tops Bucknell

February 12, 2020 9:40 pm
 
ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Cam Davis had 22 points as Navy defeated Bucknell 60-59 on Wednesday night.

John Carter Jr. had 10 points for Navy (13-11, 7-6 Patriot League). Tyler Nelson added seven rebounds and Richard Njoku had three blocks.

Navy took the lead for good, 46-45, on a free throw by Davis with 7:50 remaining. Davis hit a 3-pointer with 3:09 to go, giving the Midshipmen a 56-50 lead. Bucknell trailed 59-56 when the Bison’s Andrew Funk missed a 3-pointer with 14 seconds remaining. Tyler Nelson added a free throw to give Navy a four-point lead that proved necessary after Bucknell’s Walter Ellis made a 3-pointer at the buzzer.

Andrew Funk scored 20 points for the Bison (9-17, 5-8), who have lost five consecutive games. Walter Ellis added 11 points and Avi Toomer had seven rebounds.

The Midshipmen swept the season series. Navy defeated Bucknell 60-56 on Jan. 8.

Navy faces Boston University at home on Saturday. Bucknell plays American at home on Saturday.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

