Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

Davis scores 27, Detroit Mercy holds off Milwaukee 79-73

February 23, 2020 4:10 pm
 
1 min read
      

DETROIT (AP) — Antoine Davis scored 27 points, Marquise Moore added 18 more and Detroit Mercy rallied past Milwaukee 79-73 on Sunday, ending a six-game losing streak.

Brad Calipari added 12 points on three 3-pointers and Willy Isani added seven points and a career-high 11 rebounds for Detroit Mercy (7-22, 5-11 Horizon League).

After Milwaukee (12-16, 7-9) built a 16-point lead late in the first half, Detroit reeled off a 22-4 run and grabbed a 54-52 lead six minutes into the second half when Calipari sank three free throws. Calipari buried a second-chance 3-pointer on Detroit’s next possession, followed by a Davis 3 and the Titans were off, building leads of as many as 14 points.

The Panthers surged back with an 11-0 run, cutting the gap to 75-73 with 38 seconds left. The Titans made four at the line and Milwaukee missed its last four from the floor.

Advertisement

Darius Roy had 19 points, six rebounds and six assists for the Panthers while Te’Jon Lucas added 13 points and eight assists. DeAndre Abram had 12 points and 12 rebounds.

        Insight by Atlassian: A new Federal News Network survey of federal employees showed how the deep roots of DevSecOps have anchored themselves in the soil of project and program management.

Detroit matches up against Illinois-Chicago on the road on Thursday. Milwaukee plays Cleveland St. at home on Thursday.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

        Federal employees need their information quickly and accurately. That's why we're here. Download our newly revamped mobile app for all the latest.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

2|26 Federal Networks 2020
2|26 Biometrics for Government & Law...
2|27 Cyber Bytes Networking Event
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Technician learns gender of his child aboard USS Eisenhower

Today in History

1951: 22nd Amendment ratified, limits presidents to two terms