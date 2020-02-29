Listen Live Sports

Davis scores season-high 43 in Detroit Mercy’s 90-88 victory

February 29, 2020
 
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Antoine Davis scored a season-high 43 points and his two free throws with 5.3 seconds remaining provided the winning points in Detroit Mercy’s 90-88 victory over IUPUI on Saturday in a regular-season finale.

Davis’ free throws gave Detroit a four-point lead before IUPUI had a layup in the final second.

Davis came into the game ranked fourth nationally in scoring at 23.7 points per game. He was 15 of 28 from the floor against the Jaguars, making 6 of 16 3-point attempts and 7 of 8 free throws. It was the sophomore’s third career 40-point game.

Marquis Moore had 16 points and eight rebounds for Detroit (8-23, 6-12 Horizon League), which ended its four-game road losing streak. Chris Brandon added 10 rebounds.

Marcus Burk had 24 points for the Jaguars (7-24, 3-15). Elyjah Goss scored a career-high 23 points and had 12 rebounds. Jaylen Minnett had 22 points.

The Titans also defeated IUPUI 76-64 on Jan. 23.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

