Davos to host its 1st Alpine ski World Cup races since 1984

February 6, 2020 12:43 pm
 
DAVOS, Switzerland (AP) — Davos is set to host World Cup races in Alpine skiing for the first time in 36 years.

The high-end Swiss resort will stage slalom parallel racing events for men and women on Jan. 1, the International Ski Federation confirmed Thursday. Davos hosts its annual gathering of global leaders from Jan. 26-29.

Davos has never staged a men’s race in 53 years of World Cup racing and last had a women’s race in December 1984. The first World Cup race at Davos was a January 1983 slalom won by Tamara McKinney of the United States.

Better known as a cross-country ski venue, Davos hosted Alpine skiing’s junior world championships two years ago.

