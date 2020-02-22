Listen Live Sports

DeAndre Ayton, Devin Booker dominate, Suns top Bulls 112-104

February 22, 2020 10:48 pm
 
CHICAGO (AP) — DeAndre Ayton dominated with 28 points and 19 rebounds, Devin Booker had 29 points and the Phoenix Suns beat the Chicago Bulls 112-104 on Saturday night.

Phoenix outscored Chicago by 13 in the third quarter to wipe out a 10-point halftime deficit and ended the game on a 17-4 run to come away with the win after losing seven of nine. The Bulls dropped their eighth in a row.

Ayton had 12 points and eight rebounds in the fourth quarter and just missed season highs in scoring (31) and rebounding (21)

Booker made 5 of 10 from beyond the arc in another solid showing in Chicago. The guard placed second to Sacramento’s Buddy Hield in the 3-point contest and made his first All-Star appearance last weekend in Chicago.

Ricky Rubio added 18 points and 11 assists, and Kelly Oubre Jr. had 14 points to help the Suns snap a five-game road losing streak.

Bulls rookie Coby White set a career high with 33 points and matched one by making seven 3-pointers. Zach LaVine scored 20 points.

Chicago led 96-95 when

Phoenix’s Cameron Johnson made a 3 with 6:30 left to give the Suns a 98-86 lead, sparking the game-ending run.

Mikal Bridges and Booker each made a pair of free throws to push the lead to 11 in the closing minute. Rubio hit 1 of 2 with 30 seconds left for a final score that left fans showering the Bulls with boos.

TIP-INS

Suns: The Suns were basically at full strength, though C Frank Kaminsky (right knee stress fracture) missed his 24th game in a row. Kaminsky, who’s from the Chicago area, is Bulls assistant coach Karen Umlauf’s nephew.

Bulls: C Luke Kornet (ankle) was unavailable.

UP NEXT

Suns: At Utah on Monday night.

Bulls: Host Washington on Sunday night.

___

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

